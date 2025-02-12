Lamine Camara Injury: Available for UCL game

Camara (knee) was sidelined for Friday's game against Paris due to a knee injury but is now back in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League match against Benfica.

Camara missed Friday's game due to a knee injury but is now fit for Wednesday's Champions League clash. It is still unclear whether he will start against the Portuguese side, but if not, Soungoutou Magassa and Al Musrati are likely candidates to replace him in midfield.