Lamine Camara Injury: Option against PSG

Camara (ankle) is an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced.

Camara picked up a minor ankle knock in the last game against Nantes, but it turned out to be nothing serious and he is available for Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain. That is a big lift for the Diagonale, as he is expected to step right back into the starting XI and immediately raise the level in midfield. The Senegalese midfielder also handles most of the set pieces, so having him back on the field could be a decisive edge for the red and white.