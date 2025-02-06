Lamine Camara Injury: Out due to knee blow
Camara is out for Friday's match against PSG due to a knee injury, according to his club.
Camara is sitting out Friday's match as a precaution, with the midfielder suffering a blow to the knee and preserved due to the issues. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Edan Diop or Saimon Boubre as likely replacements. HE will hope this is only a minor issue, as they do have the first round of their UCL knockout stage matches against Benfica on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now