Lamine Camara Injury: Out due to knee blow

Camara is out for Friday's match against PSG due to a knee injury, according to his club.

Camara is sitting out Friday's match as a precaution, with the midfielder suffering a blow to the knee and preserved due to the issues. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Edan Diop or Saimon Boubre as likely replacements. HE will hope this is only a minor issue, as they do have the first round of their UCL knockout stage matches against Benfica on Wednesday.