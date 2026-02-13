Lamine Camara Injury: Subs off injured in win

Camara left the pitch due to a potential injury in Friday's 3-1 win over Nantes.

Camara has been heavily involved in playmaking duties lately given his role in set pieces, but he's now at risk of missing some games if he's dealing with a significant problem. Mamadou Coulibaly is a viable option to take his place in the lineup, while Caio Henrique could cover corner and free-kick taking duties if the Senegalese is sidelined in upcoming fixtures.