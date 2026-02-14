Lamine Camara Injury: Substituted as prevention

Camara (undisclosed) isn't injured and was substituted as a prevention ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, coach Sebastien Pocognoli said in the press conference, according to Luke Entwistle from MonacoLife. "For him, it was about prevention."

Camara made his return from a long-term injury in recent weeks and appeared to hit a bit of fatigue during Friday's win over Nantes, prompting coach Sebastien Pocognoli to pull him as a precaution ahead of Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain. The early sub was strictly preventative, with the staff opting not to push him before the big game. That is a major relief for the Monegasques, as losing Camara would have been a significant setback given his central role in midfield and his responsibility for nearly every set piece for the Diagonale.