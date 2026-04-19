Lamine Camara News: Back from ban
Camara is no longer banned and is an option for his club moving forward.
Camara had to sit out one match but is already back in play, missing due to yellow card accumulation. The midfielder should almost instantly be reinstated into the starting XI again, starting in 18 of his 20 appearances, notching four assists, although he is still without a goal.
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