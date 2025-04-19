Lamine Camara News: Busy in the midfield
Camara attempted four crosses (one accurate) and four tackles (three successful) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Strasbourg.
Camara put in a solid shift during the goalless draw, causing trouble throughout the midfield, winning seven duels and three tackles. The 21-year-old made an effort going forward as well, leading his side in crosses with four, including a corner kick. He'll aim to snap his goal contribution drought dating back to February next week against Le Havre AC.
