Lamine Camara headshot

Lamine Camara News: Decent in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Camara registered four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Lille.

Camara added a few decent points in Sunday's match despite the loss, recording one chance created and four crosses. He still remains a regular on the field heading into the final matchday, notching one goal on 21 shots and four assists on 32 chances created in 32 appearances (21 starts).

Lamine Camara
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