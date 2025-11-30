Camara delivered a strong performance on Saturday against PSG, contributing offensively with a shot and three crosses, while defensively making two tackles and achieving a season-high four interceptions. His midfield role and shared set-piece duties with Caio Henrique make him a versatile presence on the pitch, and when fit, Camara is a key starter, having recently completed his second consecutive start across all competitions since returning from a two-month ankle injury. The midfielder registered 13 interceptions, three assists, and 13 corners in seven Ligue 1 appearances.