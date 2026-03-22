Lamine Camara News: Instrumental in the attack

Camara recorded three shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Lyon.

Camara didn't get a goal or assist but he was clearly the focal point of this team with his stat line. He will likely need to take a small step back and give teammates more opportunities if Monaco want to get past a Marseille defense which has been great so far this season. Marseille have only allowed 35 goals in Ligue 1 play.