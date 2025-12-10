Camara delivered a strong performance on Tuesday against Galatasaray, making numerous forward runs and providing a season-high nine crosses for his teammates, as well as a season-high seven corners, including a scrappy corner that led to Folarin Balogun's opener. Defensively, he matched his season highs with five tackles and five clearances. The midfielder, who has started four consecutive matches across all competitions since returning from an ankle injury, is proving to be an indispensable part of his team, despite recording just three assists and no goals in 11 appearances this season.