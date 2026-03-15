Lamine Camara News: Provides assist against Brest

Camara assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Brest.

Camara set up Folarin Balogun's 19th-minute opener in Saturday's clash against the Ti-Zefs and played a key role in Monaco controlling the midfield for long stretches of the match. He mixed progressive passing with strong defensive work while repeatedly drawing fouls that disrupted Brest's rhythm, finishing with two chances created, four crosses, two tackles and two interceptions. The assist was his first since late September and also stood as the game's opening decisive moment, highlighting his influence on Monaco's control and his impact on set pieces.