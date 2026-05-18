Lamine Camara News: Scores brace in finale

Camara scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Strasbourg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Camara ended the season on a personal high note, scoring a brace on the final day in the nine-goal thriller. It marked just his third goal of the season, all of which came in the final four matches of the season. He made 24 appearances (22 starts) this season and scored three goals, recorded four assists and kept six clean sheets in his second season with Monaco.