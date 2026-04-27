Lamine Camara News: Scores second in 2-2 draw

Camara scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Toulouse.

Camara was assisted by Maghnes Akliouche in the 16th minute as Monaco went 2-0 ahead. Toulouse then scored two in the second half to draw 2-2. This was his first goal of the season, having assisted four times throughout the campaign. This is the third time in the last four matches that he has taken at least two shots.