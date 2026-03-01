Lamine Camara News: Seven crosses, four accurate

Camara registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Angers.

Despite zero assists across the 2026 calendar year, Camara has noticeably improved in one facet of his 2025-26 season, cross quantity and quality. Since the year change, the midfielder has averaged 5.7 crosses across six appearances, with multiple accurate crosses in four games. In total, Camara also created 10 chances.