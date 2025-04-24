Lamine Camara News: Suspended via yellow cards
Camara is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Camara received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne on May. 3rd. His absence will force a change in the starting squad, with Soungoutou Magassa likely starting in the midfield for that game.
