Lamine Camara News: Three chances created in defeat
Camara recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Lille.
Camara accounted for three chances created for a second consecutive league game. This also marked the second straight outing where he registered two accurate crosses. On the other side, he recorded at least one tackle won for a second consecutive league game.
