Lamine Camara headshot

Lamine Camara News: Three chances created in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 7:54am

Camara recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Lille.

Camara accounted for three chances created for a second consecutive league game. This also marked the second straight outing where he registered two accurate crosses. On the other side, he recorded at least one tackle won for a second consecutive league game.

Lamine Camara
Monaco
More Stats & News
