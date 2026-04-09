Lamine Camara News: Will miss Auxerre game

Camara is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Camara picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Auxerre on April 19. The central midfielder has been a locked-in starter in the middle of the park for the Diagonale, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Aladji Bamba and Mamadou Coulibaly set to see more playing time against the AJA.