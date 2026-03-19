Lamine Sy Injury: Late fitness call

Sy (illness) is a late fitness call for Saturday's clash against Brest, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "Sy is sick and didn't train."

Sy hasn't been able to train at full capacity over the past few days while battling an illness and now stands as a late fitness call for Saturday's showdown against the Ti-Zefs. The right-back has locked down a regular starting role for the AJA lately, so any absence would force a shake-up in the lineup. If he can't go, Marvin Senaya is the leading option to step in and fill that spot.