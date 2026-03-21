Lamine Sy News: Clears illness

Sy cleared his illness in time and is an option for Saturday's clash against Brest, the club posted.

Sy was a late fitness call because of illness but made the squad for Saturday's clash against the Ti-Zefs and now looks set to be available. That is a big boost for the AJA since he has been the locked-in starter at right-back and should be in line to regain that job moving forward. That said, if he needs one more game off the bench first, Marvin Senaya would be next up to slide into the back line.