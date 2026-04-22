Lamine Yamal Injury: Could miss rest of season

Yamal is at risk of staying out for the remainder of the season due to an apparent hamstring tear after being forced off in Wednesday's match against Celta, Gemma Soler of ESPN reports.

Yamal's muscle injury is now a huge concern for both the Blaugranas and the Spanish national team amid fears of him facing an extended absence. The winger got hurt in the moment when he scored a penalty goal in the midweek league game and was replaced by Roony Bardghji. In addition to Bardghji, Fermin and Marcus Rashford may benefit with increased playing time for as long as Yamal is sidelined.