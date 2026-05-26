Lamine Yamal Injury: Could play in World Cup opener

Yamal (hamstring) is now eyeing a return for Spain's World Cup opener, according to manager Luis de la Fuente, per James Cormack of Sports Illustrated. "First and foremost, caution. We need to give him the time he needs, especially now. I believe he'll be ready for the first match, and we hope he can live up to expectations, but without putting undue pressure on him. He's very mature."

Yamal has unsurprisingly made the Spain World Cup roster, and his picture for the tournament following an injury to end the season seems to be much clearer, as the forward is now eyeing a return in their opener. This comes after he was eyeing a return in their final group stage match, but now the June 15 opener against Cape Verde seems feasible. The team will see a major boost from his return if this can come to fruition, as the young Spaniard was a standout at Euro 2024 and looks to continue his national team success at the World Cup, bound to start once deemed fit.