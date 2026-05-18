Lamine Yamal Injury: Doubtful for World Cup opener

Yamal (hamstring) is expected to miss Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15, according to The Athletic.

Yamal's recovery from the biceps femoris injury in his left leg is progressing slower than initially anticipated, casting serious doubt over his involvement in the early stages of the tournament despite previously being expected to be fit in time. The news is a significant concern for Spain heading into the World Cup, with the Spaniard having finished the La Liga season with 16 goals and 11 assists and establishing himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in world football. His absence from the opening fixtures compounds the blow of Fermin's season-ending fifth metatarsal fracture, leaving coach Luis de la Fuente with significant attacking midfield and wide options to reassess ahead of the tournament. Spain's opening match against Cape Verde on June 15 now looks set to go ahead without their most electric wide threat.