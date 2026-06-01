Lamine Yamal Injury: Expected fit for World Cup opener

Yamal (hamstring) is expected to arrive in perfect condition for the World Cup and could feature in Spain's opening match against Cape Verde, according to coach Luis de la Fuente, per Mundo Deportivo. "We know he will arrive in perfect condition and I would dare to say for the first match, but we will assess his evolution."

Yamal's potential availability for the opener against Cape Verde on June 15 is a major relief for Spain after concerns had mounted following the biceps femoris injury that ended his club season with Barcelona. The national team staff have been in constant communication with the club regarding his daily condition, and the coach's optimistic assessment suggests the recovery is progressing better than the initial timeline had indicated. The winger finished the La Liga season with 16 goals and 11 assists, establishing himself as one of the most dynamic wide attackers in world football, and manager De la Fuente also highlighted his maturity in handling the enormous expectations placed on him at such a young age. The Barcelona forward appears ready to respond to the demands of what promises to be his first World Cup as one of the sport's biggest stars.