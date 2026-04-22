Lamine Yamal Injury: Injured after penalty goal

Yamal left Wednesday's meeting with Celta Vigo due to a physical problem after scoring a goal in the first half, Javi Rayo of El Desmarque reports.

Yamal appeared to pick up a muscular issue right after his successful spot kick in the 40th minute of the game. If the injury is confirmed, his absence would be a massive blow to the squad for the next few weeks. Roony Bardghji replaced the star winger Wednesday, with both Fermin and Marcus Rashford offering further attacking depth if required in future contests.