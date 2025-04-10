Lamine Yamal Injury: Not injured after class outing

Yamal scored and was subbed off late in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Dortmund in the Champions League, though head coach Hansi Flick confirmed in a press conference it was only for resting reasons, according to The Standard.

Yamal asked to be substituted late in the game to rest and also to allow his friend Ansu Fati to get minutes in his first appearance for Barcelona in five months. He will be available and likely start in Saturday's match against Leganes.