Lamine Yamal Injury: Opener availability reinforced

Yamal (hamstring) has received further reinforcement that he will be an option for their World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15, according to manager Luis de la Fuente, per ESPN.

Yamal is still working on a comeback for the World Cup, and it appears he will be fit for their opener, recovering from a hamstring injury. He will skip out on their friendlies as he tries to remain at a good level for the actual tournament, not risking anything ahead of a huge debut World Cup for the winger. The only question that seems to remain is how much he will play in the opener if fit, as they are facing a far inferior opponent in Cape Verde, potentially just remaining on the bench. Once he is fit, he is likely to lead the Spanish team's attack from the flank, a major storyline heading into the 2026 World Cup.