Lamine Yamal Injury: Season over with hamstring injury

Yamal (hamstring) has been diagnosed with a biceps femoris injury in his left leg and will miss the remainder of the season, though he is expected to be available for the World Cup in June, according to the club.

Yamal's absence is a significant blow for the Blaugranas as they push through the final stretch of the season, with the teenager having been one of their most dynamic attacking forces this campaign. The club confirmed he will follow a conservative treatment plan, with the priority clearly set on having him fit for Spain's World Cup campaign rather than rushing him back for domestic fixtures. Roony Bardghji, Fermin and Marcus Rashford are among the options who could see increased minutes on the wing in his absence, with Raphinha also sidelined with a hamstring issue. The simultaneous absence of both wide attackers places considerable pressure on Barcelona's attacking depth heading into the final weeks of the season. Yamal finished the La Liga season with 16 goals and 11 assists, establishing himself as his team's primary attacking threat.