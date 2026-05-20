Lamine Yamal Injury: Targeting third WC match return

Yamal (hamstring) is expected to miss the first two World Cup group stage games after an agreement between his club and the Spanish federation not to risk him while he recovers from his injury, Sergi Sole of Mundo Deportivo reports.

Yamal has struggled with a muscular issue over the past month, staying out of the final six La Liga contests as he looks to complete his rehabilitation with his national team. However, the star forward is now likely to make a cautious return to action, with Spain prioritizing his presence in the more challenging knockout rounds of the international competition. Therefore, he could be unavailable until the June 26 clash against Uruguay. Ferran Torres (thigh), or otherwise Yeremy Pino, might be deployed on the right flank while Yamal is out.