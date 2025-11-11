Yamal won't join the Spain squad for the November international duty after undergoing an invasive radiofrequency treatment for his pubalgia on Monday morning. The medical recommendation is for seven to 10 days of rest for the winger, ruling him out of the international games. Yamal will hope to recover in time to be available for the clash against Athletic on Nov. 22 after the break. If he needs more time to recover, Raphinha (thigh) if fit or Ferran Torres could start on the right wing until he returns.