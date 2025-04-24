Lamine Yamal News: 10 shots without a goal

Lamine Yamal generated 10 shots (four on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Mallorca.

Yamal had an incredibly productive attacking display but was unable to convert it into a goal or assist. He attempted 10 shots, getting four on target. He has never had more than either of these statistics in a game this season. He also created three chances in the game where he attempted four crosses from four corners and was accurate with two of them.