Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Lamine Yamal headshot

Lamine Yamal News: 10 shots without a goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Lamine Yamal generated 10 shots (four on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Mallorca.

Yamal had an incredibly productive attacking display but was unable to convert it into a goal or assist. He attempted 10 shots, getting four on target. He has never had more than either of these statistics in a game this season. He also created three chances in the game where he attempted four crosses from four corners and was accurate with two of them.

Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now