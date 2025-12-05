Yamal didn't directly contribute to a goal, but he was still very active against Atlético Madrid and continued to show his creative upside, creating three chances. This was actually the first time in five league matches that he went without a goal or assist, but overall he has still recorded five goals and seven assists in 11 league appearances. His current pace puts him in position to exceed last season's totals, as he already has only 10 fewer goal contributions despite playing 24 fewer games. He remains Barcelona's most productive player this season, and he will look to continue his strong form against a tough Real Betis side that has conceded only 14 league goals.