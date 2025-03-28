Lamine Yamal News: Notches four shots

Yamal had four shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 3-0 win against Osasuna.

Yamal ended his two-game scoring streak Thursday, not finding the net despite his four shots. He was pretty solid in the attack altogether, also adding two crosses and four chances created. He will hope to see another goal contribution in the coming games as he closes in on 20 this season, currently holding 17 in 25 appearances.