Lamine Yamal News: Rare off night

Lamine Yamal had seven shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Girona.

Yamal endured a rare off night in front of goal, seeing his streak of three consecutive league matches with a goal come to an end. He managed seven shots but missed a clear one-on-one early and later missed from the spot. Yet even on an off night, he led all players with four chances created, one of which nearly produced an assist when Raphinha hit the woodwork.