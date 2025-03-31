Lamine Yamal News: Registers seven shots

Yamal generated seven shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Girona.

Yamal was all over the field creating problems for Girona Sunday, with the forward notching one chance created, six crosses and seven shots despite not seeing a goal contribution. However, he has now gone two games since his last goal contribution and will hope for another soon, as he currently has 17 and is closing in on 10, which would double last seasons total.