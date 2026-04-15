Lamine Yamal News: Scores again

Yamal scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Yamal would earn the early goal in Tuesday's contest, finding the back of the net in the fourth minute. This would come on three shots and four chances created, seeing a typical good match from the Spaniard, but not enough for the win. He ends the UCL campaign starting in all 10 appearances, recording a solid six goals and four assists, topping last season's tally by two.