Lamine Yamal News: Scores first career hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Yamal scored three goals to go with six shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Villarreal.

Yamal delivered a jaw-dropping performance, bagging the first hat trick of his career by opening the scoring in the 28th minute, striking again in the 37th, and then finishing the job on a lethal counterattack just past the hour mark. His second goal stole the show, slicing in from the right before bending a gorgeous shot into the far corner, a pure moment of brilliance that set the Camp Nou buzzing. The treble kept Barcelona in full control even after Villarreal trimmed the deficit to 2-1, and Yamal is now on an absolute heater with seven goals and two assists over his last seven appearances in all competitions.

Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
