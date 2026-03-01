Lamine Yamal News: Scores first career hat trick

Yamal scored three goals to go with six shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Villarreal.

Yamal delivered a jaw-dropping performance, bagging the first hat trick of his career by opening the scoring in the 28th minute, striking again in the 37th, and then finishing the job on a lethal counterattack just past the hour mark. His second goal stole the show, slicing in from the right before bending a gorgeous shot into the far corner, a pure moment of brilliance that set the Camp Nou buzzing. The treble kept Barcelona in full control even after Villarreal trimmed the deficit to 2-1, and Yamal is now on an absolute heater with seven goals and two assists over his last seven appearances in all competitions.