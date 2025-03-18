Lamine Yamal News: Scores late goal in victory

Yamal scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-2 win over Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Yamal had a complete performance against Atletico on Sunday scoring a late goal in the 92nd minute after a setup from Pedri. This marked his sixth goal of the season in 25 appearances. The Spanish winger also recorded four shots continuing his streak of 29 consecutive games with at least one shot across all competitions since late August. He will look to add another goal contribution against Osasuna after returning from international duty with Spain.