Lamine Yamal News: Scores late penalty

Yamal scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Yamal was kept mostly quiet in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Newcastle as the Magpies' left side consistently collapsed on him and took away his usual one-on-one danger. With the final kick of the night, he stepped up from the spot after Dani Olmo was taken down in stoppage time and calmly buried the penalty into the bottom corner. The strike salvaged a draw Barcelona rarely looked capable of finding from open play, and even on an off night Yamal continues to run hot with nine goals and two assists across his last nine games in all competitions.