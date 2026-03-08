Lamine Yamal News: Scores lone goal of match

Yamal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Athletic.

Yamal scored yet again Saturday, bagging the lone goal of the match in the 68th minute. This comes after a hat trick last outing, not to mention he has gone three straight games with a goal contribution. He is up to 14 goals on the season, five more than he has all of last campaign as the 18-year-old continues to improve.