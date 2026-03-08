Lamine Yamal headshot

Lamine Yamal News: Scores lone goal of match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Yamal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Athletic.

Yamal scored yet again Saturday, bagging the lone goal of the match in the 68th minute. This comes after a hat trick last outing, not to mention he has gone three straight games with a goal contribution. He is up to 14 goals on the season, five more than he has all of last campaign as the 18-year-old continues to improve.

Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now