Lamine Yamal News: Superb display

Lamine Yamal scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-1 victory versus Benfica.

Yamal continues to turn heads and shock viewers with his performances and did so once again on Tuesday against Benfica. In 82 minutes played, the right winger scored one goal from five shots (one on target, four off), tallied one assist, completed five of his 12 dribbles, and had eight touches in the opposition's box. Both his goal and assist were top quality, and he will look to put in another excellent showing in a high-stakes La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid this Sunday.