Lamine Yamal News: Three goal contributions in win

Lamine Yamal scored one goal and assisted twice from seven shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Espanyol.

Yamal was not certain to start after reporting slight discomfort, but he took his place in the lineup and produced a standout display with a goal and two assists. The performance snapped his longest run without a contribution this season at three games. It was the second time he has been directly involved in three goals in a single game this season, following his hat trick against Villarreal, and the second time he has provided two assists in one match. He heads into Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid in strong form.