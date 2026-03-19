Lamine Yamal News: Two goal contributions in win

Yamal scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Newcastle United.

Yamal calmly buried a penalty right before halftime to give Barcelona a 3-2 lead in Wednesday's dominant win over Newcastle in the Champions League, a turning point that completely flipped the momentum of the match. He also set up Robert Lewandowski's second goal and kept attacking defenders all night with elite one-on-one ability that Newcastle simply couldn't handle. His impact went beyond the stat sheet, as his penalty seemed to unlock Barcelona mentally and spark their surge, and he is now in the middle of the best stretch of his career with five goals and four assists in eight appearances in the competition, already surpassing his output from last season.