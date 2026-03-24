Lanroy Machine headshot

Lanroy Machine News: Scores in 5-1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Machine was subbed off due to injury in the 71st minute of Friday's 5-1 loss versus Lens. He scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Machine scored the team's only goal in the match which was also his first in the league campaign. The 20-year-old scored with his only shot on target. Machine attempted a tackle and ended up winning it.

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