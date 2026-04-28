Largie Ramazani News: Breaks deadlock vs. Girona

Ramazani scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Girona.

Ramazani snapped his three-game scoreless drought with a goal in the early stages of the second half, and the winger is playing a big role in Valencia's quest to not get relegated. Since moving to a starting role 10 matches ago, Ramazani has found the back of the net five times while averaging 3.1 shots, 1.4 shots on target, 1.3 chances created and 1.8 crosses per game in that stretch.