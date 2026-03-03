Largie Ramazani News: Converts decisive penalty

Ramazani scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Osasuna.

Ramazani converted a second half penalty Sunday to give Valencia a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish in their win over Osasuna. The forward led the Valencia attacking effort with four shot attempts (one on goal) and matched a team-high with five crosses (one accurate) across his 89 minutes of play. After making 12 successive substitute appearances without a goal to begin the season, Ramazani has scored a goal in three successive starting appearances - his first three starts of the campaign.