Largie Ramazani News: Converts decisive penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ramazani scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Osasuna.

Ramazani converted a second half penalty Sunday to give Valencia a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish in their win over Osasuna. The forward led the Valencia attacking effort with four shot attempts (one on goal) and matched a team-high with five crosses (one accurate) across his 89 minutes of play. After making 12 successive substitute appearances without a goal to begin the season, Ramazani has scored a goal in three successive starting appearances - his first three starts of the campaign.

Largie Ramazani
Valencia
