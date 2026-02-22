Largie Ramazani News: Nets one

Ramazani scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Ramazani scored the lone goal for Valencia during the loss to Villarreal on Sunday. This was his second goal in two matches and three goals in four appearances as the forward looks to be trending upward following his slow first half of the season.