Largie Ramazani News: Peppers net in draw

Ramazani generated four shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Ramazani led the Valencia attack Tuesday with four shot attempts (one on goal) as they played to a 1-1 draw versus Mallorca. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has scored once from 18 shots (eight on goal). Ramazani did not make his first start of the season until mid-February and has been in included in the starting XI in nine successive fixtures since.