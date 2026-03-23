Largie Ramazani News: Racking up the goals

Ramazani scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sevilla.

Ramazani finished, unmarked a the back post Saturday to score Valencia's second goal in their 2-0 win over Sevilla. Across his last six appearances (six starts), the forward has scored four goals from 18 shots (eight on goal). Injury and selection limited Ramazani to 12 appearances (zero starts) to begin the campaign, but he has now started in six successive fixtures.