Largie Ramazani News: Scores in first Valencia start

Ramazani scored a goal off his lone shot, created one chance, sent in one accurate cross and made one tackle, four clearances and one interception during Sunday's 2-0 win over Levante.

Ramazani made his first start of the season and didn't disappoint as he opened the scoring for Valencia with a spectacular finish in the 64th minute. That's now two goals over the last three league appearances for the attacker and he'll hope this helps him to get more significant playing time during upcoming games.